Weakley County Circuit Court is in session Tuesday with 19 defendants set to appear.
Among those appearing Tuesday are:
- Taja Lamont Allen – evading arrest
- Brandon Lee Burris – two counts of theft
- Dalton E. Crutchfield, Jr. – aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and theft
- Justin Derrick Easley – theft
- Barton Derek Grande – possession of meth with intent, possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon, evading arrest, simple possession, drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving
- Clarence A. Grantham – four counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of displaying sexual images to a minor
- Austin C. Payne – unlawful photos
- Anthony Britt Peters – vehicle assault, DUI, reckless endangerment, and drug paraphernalia
- Keylon K. Pevy – burglary, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card
- Eric T. Ramirez – DUI
- Brent Austin Rhodes – possession of meth with intent, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent, and drug paraphernalia
- Jerame Lynn Sweatt – evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and driving on a revoked license
- Allen D. Tease – theft of property
Weakley County Circuit Court is Tuesday morning at 9:00 on the second floor of the Weakley County Courthouse.
Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham will be presiding.