The Weakley County Circuit and General Sessions Office will be closed to the public until February 1st after the Tennessee Supreme Court issued the suspension of in-person court proceedings.
Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew says while closed to the public, the office will be staffed for assistance by phone or email.
A black drop box is located at the south side of the Weakley County Courthouse for filings, citations, payments, and other court-related documents, and those dropping anything in the box should call 364-3455 to notify the staff.
Killebrew says payments can always be made online at courtfeepay.com, over the phone, or by mail.
With the in-person court suspension, court dates have had to be rescheduled.
General Sessions Arraignments at 2:00
December 31 and January 4 continued to February 8
January 7 and January 11 continued to February 11
January 14 and January 21 continued to February 23
General Sessions Preliminary Hearing at 8:30
December 30 and January 6 continued to February 17
January 13 and January 20 continued to February 24
January 27 continued to March 3
General Sessions Review Hearing at 3:00
December 31 and January 28 continued to February 11
January 14 continued to February 25
General Session License Court at 10:00
January 8 continued to March 12
General Sessions Trooper Court at 10:00
January 22 continued to February 19
General Sessions Financial Management Class set for January 16 has been continued to March 20 at 1:00.
General Sessions Driving School set for January 14 has been continued to March 11 at 6:00.
General Sessions Civil Dockets have been individually reset. If you don’t receive a reset letter by January 4, call the General Sessions office to confirm your new date.