The Weakley County Circuit and General Sessions Office will be closed to the public until February 1st after the Tennessee Supreme Court issued the suspension of in-person court proceedings.

Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew says while closed to the public, the office will be staffed for assistance by phone or email.

A black drop box is located at the south side of the Weakley County Courthouse for filings, citations, payments, and other court-related documents, and those dropping anything in the box should call 364-3455 to notify the staff.

Killebrew says payments can always be made online at courtfeepay.com, over the phone, or by mail.

With the in-person court suspension, court dates have had to be rescheduled.

General Sessions Arraignments at 2:00

December 31 and January 4 continued to February 8

January 7 and January 11 continued to February 11

January 14 and January 21 continued to February 23

General Sessions Preliminary Hearing at 8:30

December 30 and January 6 continued to February 17

January 13 and January 20 continued to February 24

January 27 continued to March 3

General Sessions Review Hearing at 3:00

December 31 and January 28 continued to February 11

January 14 continued to February 25

General Session License Court at 10:00

January 8 continued to March 12

General Sessions Trooper Court at 10:00

January 22 continued to February 19

General Sessions Financial Management Class set for January 16 has been continued to March 20 at 1:00.

General Sessions Driving School set for January 14 has been continued to March 11 at 6:00.

General Sessions Civil Dockets have been individually reset. If you don’t receive a reset letter by January 4, call the General Sessions office to confirm your new date.