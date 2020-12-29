After announcing that the Weakley County Circuit and General Sessions Office would be closed to the public, officials have decided to leave the office open, but encourage people to wear a mask and socially distance themselves while in the office.

Circuit Court Clerk Jenny Killebrew says residents can still use the black drop box at the south side of the Weakley County Courthouse for filings, citations, payments, and other court-related documents, and those dropping anything in the box should call the office to notify the staff.

Killebrew says payments can always be made online at courtfeepay.com, over the phone, or by mail.

The Tennessee Supreme Court has also suspended in-person court proceedings through January 29th.

With the in-person court suspension, court dates have had to be rescheduled.

General Sessions Arraignments at 2:00

December 31 and January 4 continued to February 8

January 7 and January 11 continued to February 11

January 14 and January 21 continued to February 23

General Sessions Preliminary Hearing at 8:30

December 30 and January 6 continued to February 17

January 13 and January 20 continued to February 24

January 27 continued to March 3

General Sessions Review Hearing at 3:00

December 31 and January 28 continued to February 11

January 14 continued to February 25

General Session License Court at 10:00

January 8 continued to March 12

General Sessions Trooper Court at 10:00

January 22 continued to February 19

General Sessions Financial Management Class set for January 16 has been continued to March 20 at 1:00.

General Sessions Driving School set for January 14 has been continued to March 11 at 6:00.

General Sessions Civil Dockets have been individually reset. If you don’t receive a reset letter by January 4, call the General Sessions office to confirm your new date.