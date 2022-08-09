Weakley County Clerk leading vote-getter in last week’s election

Weakley County Clerk Kim Hughey was the leading vote-getter in last week’s election.

Hughey, running unopposed, received 4,451 complimentary votes, followed by Trustee Marci Floyd, who received 4,392 complimentary votes.

Floyd tells Thunderbolt Radio News why she wanted to serve another term as Trustee.

(AUDIO)

She explains the role the Trustee’s office plays for Weakley County.

(AUDIO)

Also winning elections running unopposed were Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham with 4,232; General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore with 4,223; Chancellor Mike Maloan received 3,987 votes; Juvenile Court Judge Jim Bradberry with 4,190; Public Defender Bill Randolph with 3,813; Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum received 4,102 votes; Register of Deeds April Wright Jones with 4,238; and County Road Supervisor Jeff Cosby received 4,195 complimentary votes.