Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave lauded for exemplary leadership

During last week’s Tennessee Association of Property Tax Professionals Conference in Rutherford County, Weakley County Clerk & Master Regina VanCleave received overwhelming commendation for her service as an exemplary President of the TAPTP.

The TAPTP membership is made up of County Trustees, Collecting Officials, Clerk & Masters, Attorneys, and Assessors of Property from all 95 counties who work throughout the delinquent tax chain from assessment to sale.

The annual two-day event includes business and committee meetings, continuing education sessions, and more.

TAPTP newly-elected President Kimberly Wiggins said, “I can’t think of a more deserving honor for the admirable service President VanCleave has provided to our local and statewide community. She’s a leader who led us while we were all trying to figure out how to safely meet in person as we attempt to reach the other side of a once in a lifetime pandemic. She’s served our organization well and has been an open communicator all the way.”

VanCleave currently serves as the TAPTP Immediate President.