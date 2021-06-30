Weakley County Commission appoints Courtney McMinn as Circuit Court Clerk

Courtney McMinn is the new Circuit Court Clerk for Weakley County, after a unanimous vote Tuesday night by the Weakley County Commission.

McMinn, who was the only nominee for the position, will fill out the term of Jenny Killebrew, who resigned to spend more time with her family. The term will end in August 2022.

Since 2014, McMinn has served as the Judicial Assistant for Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham, and before that, was Judge Parham’s Legal Administrative Assistant.

McMinn will be sworn in on Thursday.

In other business, County Mayor Jake Bynum announced that District 5 Commissioner Steven Totty has resigned after accepting the Administrator’s position at Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center following the retirement of David McBride.

A Commissioner for District 5 will be appointed at next month’s meeting on July 29th.

Other appointments made Tuesday include:

Industrial Development Board

Donnie Davis

Adam Adkins

K.K. (Anikke) Brown

Library Board

Thomas Moore

Faye Kendall

Board of Public Utilities

Wendell Verdell

David Lamb

Economic Development Board

Tommy Legins

Weakley County Commission Chaplain

Pastor Brad Jordan – Dresden First United Methodist Church