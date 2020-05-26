The Weakley County Commission meets in-person tonight for its first meeting since March.

To follow federal social distancing guidelines, tonight’s meeting will be moved from the courthouse to the Weakley County Office on Aging on Evergreen Street.

During tonight’s meeting, County Mayor Jake Bynum will provide an update for commissioners on COVID-19 in Weakley County.

The Commission will also discuss a number of resolutions, including an application for coronavirus aid for public works and economic adjustment assistance.

Budget amendments for the General School Fund and General Fund will also be discussed during tonight’s meeting.

The county Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meets at 4:45 this afternoon prior to tonight’s full County Commission meeting at 5:30.