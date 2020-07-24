The Weakley County Commission meets next week to set the tax rate and finalize the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The Commission will meet Thursday night at 5:30 in the seminar room at the Personal Development Center in Dresden.

The Commission will also make appointments of Veterans Service Officer, Public Service Officer, County Coroner, and Medical Examiner, as well as appointments to several county boards, including the airport board and public utilities board.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee will meet just prior to the full Commission meeting at 5:00.