Weakley County Commission meets this afternoon
The Weakley County Commission will go over a light agenda Monday afternoon in a regular monthly session.
On the agenda will be the election of a Chairman and Chairman Pro Tem.
The Commission will also authorize a road addition for the Weakley County Road Department and discuss a budget amendment for the General Purpose School Fund.
The Weakley County Commission meets Monday afternoon at 5:30 in the Earl Wright Courtroom in the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden.