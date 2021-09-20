September 20, 2021
Weakley County Commission meets this afternoon

The Weakley County Commission will go over a light agenda Monday afternoon in a regular monthly session.

On the agenda will be the election of a Chairman and Chairman Pro Tem.

The Commission will also authorize a road addition for the Weakley County Road Department and discuss a budget amendment for the General Purpose School Fund.

The Weakley County Commission meets Monday afternoon at 5:30 in the Earl Wright Courtroom in the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden.

