The Weakley County Commission meets tonight to do some end-of-the-fiscal-year cleaning up.

The Commission will discuss amending the 2018-19 budgets for the General Fund, the General School Fund, Cafeteria Fund, Highway Fund, and Debt Service.

In other business, the Weakley County Commission will appoint members to the Economic Development Board, Health and Safety Standards Board, Public Utilities Board, and Industrial Development Board.

The Weakley County Commission meets tonight at 5:30 in the Earl Wright County Commission Court Room at the Weakley County Courthouse.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee will meet at 5:00 just before the full commission meeting.