The Weakley County Commission meets tonight to wrap up the 2019-20 fiscal year business.

The commission meets at 5:30 in the seminar room of the Personal Development Center in Dresden.

On the agenda will be approving Director of Schools Randy Frazier’s statutory bond beginning July 1st and ending July 1st of next year.

In non-financial resolutions, the commission will discuss authorizing a $2 dollar filing fee for documents filed electronically in the Register of Deeds office.

A number of end-of-the-fiscal-year budget amendments will also be discussed.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meets just prior to the County Commission meeting at 4:45.