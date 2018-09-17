The Weakley County Commission meets tonight in its first meeting since the election of four new county commissioners.

Last month, voters elected new commissioners David Bell, Bobby Dunlap, Donnie Essary, and Colton Nanney.

On the agenda for tonight’s meeting will be the election of a chairman and chairman pro-tem.

The commission will also look at a resolution authorizing a road addition for the Weakley County Highway Department and a resolution adopting rules regulating the procedures of the Weakley County Commission.

The County Commission meets tonight at 5:30 in the Commission Meeting Room at the Weakley County Courthouse.

