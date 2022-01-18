The Weakley County Commission will discuss budget amendments and other business when it meets Tuesday afternoon.

Besides the budget amendments to the Weakley County General Fund, the Commission will also appoint a Weakley County Attorney. Allison Whitledge has been serving as the county attorney and is expected to be re-appointed to that position.

The Commission will also appoint five members to the Ag Extension Committee.

In other business, the Commission will discuss a resolution temporarily waiving building permit fees for properties damaged in the December 10th tornado.

The Weakley County Commission meets Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 in the Commission Meeting Room at the Courthouse.