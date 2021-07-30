Weakley County Commission passes budget, appoints new District 5A Commissioner

The Weakley County Commission met Thursday night and passed the fiscal year 2022 budget and appointed a new District 5A Commissioner.

The nearly $70 million budget includes over $34 million for the Weakley County School System and does not contain a property tax increase.

The Commission also appointed retired Martin businessman Larry Kelly as the new District 5A Commissioner to fill the unexpired term of Steven Totty.

Totty resigned to accept the position of Director of the Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center.

In other business, the Commission reappointed Rick Workman as County Coroner, Dr. Walter Fletcher as County Medical Examiner, and Ray Wiggington as the Public Safety Officer.