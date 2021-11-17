Weakley County Commission passes redistricting plan

Weakley County has new district lines after the County Commission passed a redistricting plan Monday night.

Due to the change in population in the 2020 Census, new district lines had to be drawn, but according to Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt, there’s not a huge difference in the new district map.

(AUDIO)

In other business, the Commission appointed Wendell Cates to represent District 5 on the Weakley County School Board, replacing Kim Longacre, who moved out of the district.