It’s an early Christmas for rural Weakley Countians after the county commission voted Monday night for fiber internet for the county.

Following a 45-minute discussion, the commission voted 17 to 1 in favor of the resolution with 9th District Commissioner Donnie Essary the lone “nay” vote.

The resolution needed 10 votes to pass.

The resolution authorizes the complete build of a fiber network throughout the unincorporated areas of the county, with the county funding a maximum of $10.5 million dollars and W-K-and-T contributing a minimum $10.5 million dollar match for the project.

After the meeting, Commissioner and Fiber Research Committee member Roger Donaldson told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Donaldson says while it is a cost to the county, he believes it’s a cost that will pay off.

The project is for rural Weakley County and doesn’t include municipalities.