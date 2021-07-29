Weakley County Commission set to pass nearly $70M budget

The Weakley County Commission meets Thursday afternoon to pass the nearly $70 million dollar budget for next year.

The total budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $69,590,222 dollars.

There’s no property tax increase in the proposed budget, with the tax rate remaining at $1.97 per $100 dollars assessed value.

In other business, the commission will appoint a new County Commissioner for District 5-A to replace Steven Totty, who resigned to accept the director’s position at Weakley County Rehab and Nursing Center.

The commission will also make re-appointments for County Coroner, Medical Examiner, and Public Safety Officer, as well as appointments to the Emergency Communications Board, the Audit Committee, and the Ethics Board.

Prior the full Commission meeting, the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee will be meeting at 4:30.

The full Weakley County Commission is set to meet at 5:30 with both meetings taking place in the Earl Wright Courtroom at the Weakley County Courthouse.