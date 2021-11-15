Weakley County Commission to adopt redistricting plan, appoint District 5 school board member

The Weakley County Commission meets Monday night to adopt a redistricting plan for the county.

Due to population changes from the 2010 Census to the 2020 Census, the county’s district map is being changed with some residents being moved into a different district.

In September, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum told Thunderbolt Radio News…

In other business, the Commission will appoint a new School Board member for District 5 to replace Kim Longacre, who moved out of the district.

Miss Longacre moved from District 5 to District 8, which is currently represented on the School Board by John Hatler.

The Weakley County Commission meets Monday night at 5:30 in the Commission Meeting Room in the Weakley County Courthouse.