The Weakley County Commission meets in a special-called meeting Thursday night to discuss fiber internet infrastructure for Weakley County.

County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mayor Bynum hopes county residents who are interested in fiber internet in their communities will attend the open meeting.

(AUDIO)

Bynum says acquiring fiber throughout the county has been a long-time goal.

(AUDIO)

Thursday night’s special-called meeting of the Weakley County Commission will be at 5:30 in the Dresden Middle School gym. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and socially-distance.