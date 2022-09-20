Weakley County Commission to make committee, board appointments

The Weakley County Commission will make several appointments to boards and committees when it meets Tuesday afternoon.

Along with electing a Commission Chairman and Chairman Pro-Tem, the Commission will appoint commissioners to the various county committees, as well as a Constable for District 1.

The Commission will also appoint members to the Emergency Communication Board, Solid Waste Committee, Board of Public Utilities, Audit Committee, and Ethics Committee.

With the retirement of Ricky Cobb, the Commission will also appoint a new a Weakley County Veteran Service Officer.

The Commission will also discuss a resolution adopting rules regulating the procedures of the Weakley County Commission.

The Weakley County Commission meets Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 in the Commission Meeting Room in the County Courthouse.