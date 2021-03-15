Weakley County Commission to meet over light March agenda

The Weakley County Commission meets this afternoon to go over a light agenda for the March meeting.

The Commission will discuss two resolutions; both of which are General Fund budget amendments for the fiscal year ending June 30th.

The Commission will also a hear a message from County Mayor Jake Bynum and get a year-in-review report on the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.

The Weakley County Commission meets at 5:30 this afternoon in the Seminar Room of the Personal Development Center in Dresden.