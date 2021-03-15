March 15, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Weakley County Commission…

Weakley County Commission to meet over light March agenda

Weakley County Commission to meet over light March agenda

The Weakley County Commission meets this afternoon to go over a light agenda for the March meeting.

The Commission will discuss two resolutions; both of which are General Fund budget amendments for the fiscal year ending June 30th.

The Commission will also a hear a message from County Mayor Jake Bynum and get a year-in-review report on the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.

The Weakley County Commission meets at 5:30 this afternoon in the Seminar Room of the Personal Development Center in Dresden.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology