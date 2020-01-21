The Weakley County Commission meets over a long agenda tonight in its first meeting of 2020.

During tonight’s meeting, commissioners will appoint a new District 7 commissioner to fill the seat previously held by the late Roger VanCleave, who passed away in November.

The appointee will serve until after the August General Election.

In other business tonight, the Weakley County Commission will discuss several financial and non-financial resolutions.

The commission will also hear updates from Weakley County Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon and from representatives of the PATH Company, overseeing the HVAC replacement at the Weakley County Courthouse.

The Weakley County Commission meets tonight at 5:30 in the Earl Wright County Commission Room at the courthouse.