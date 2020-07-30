The Weakley County Commission will set the tax rate and finalize the budget when it meets tonight at 5:30 in the seminar room at the Personal Development Center in Dresden.

The Commission will also make appointments of Veterans Service Officer, Public Service Officer, County Coroner, and Medical Examiner, as well as appointments to several county boards, including the airport board and public utilities board.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee will meet just prior to the full Commission meeting at 5:00, followed by a public hearing at 5:15 on the proposed budget for next year.