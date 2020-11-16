The Weakley County Commission will decide tonight whether or not to proceed with a project to build a fiber internet network throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

The county’s cost is estimated up to $10.5 million dollars with W-K-and-T contributing a minimum $10.5 million dollar match for the project.

A resolution to authorize the project passed last week by the Fiber Research Committee.

The resolution will need 10 votes to pass tonight.

In other business tonight, the commission will discuss several budget amendments to the county’s General Fund and General School Fund.

The meeting is tonight at 5:30 in the Earl Wright County Commission Room in the Weakley County Courthouse.