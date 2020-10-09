A resolution to bring fiber internet to rural Weakley County failed in a special-called meeting Thursday night of the Weakley County Commission.

Nine commissioners voted against the resolution with six voting in favor of the project. Three commissioners did not attend the meeting.

The resolution called for the complete build of a fiber internet infrastructure network throughout the unincorporated areas of the county.

The county’s cost was $10.5 million dollars that would have begun in the 2024-25 fiscal year. W-K-and-T would have contributed a $10.5 million dollar match for the project.

County Mayor and Commission Chairman Jake Bynum was disappointed with the outcome.

(AUDIO)

There were between 50 to 60 citizens in attendance, mostly from the rural areas of the county who were in favor of the fiber project.

(AUDIO)

The next meeting of the Weakley County Commission is set for November 16th at 5:30.