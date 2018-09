The Weakley County Commission met Monday night and appointed the Weakley County of Commissioners Committee members.

As passed before the full Weakley County Commission, the committees are:

Finance, Ways, and Means

District 1 – Dennis Doster

District 2 – Eric Owen

District 3 – Greg Usery

District 4 – Colton Nanney

District 5 – Larry Taylor

District 6 – David Bell

District 7 – Roger VanCleave

District 8 – Roger Donaldson

District 9 – James Westbrook

Health, Education, and Economic Development

District 1 – Bobby Dunlap

District 2 – Larry Hudson

District 3 – James Roy Pope

District 4 – Gary Eddings

District 5 – Scott Fortner

District 6 – Dale Overton

District 7 – David Hawks

District 8 – Jack Vincent

District 9 – Donnie Essary

Public Safety

District 2 – Eric Owen

District 3 – James Roy Pope

District 5 – Scott Fortner

District 6 – David Bell

District 7 – David Hawks

District 8 – Jack Vincent

Public Works

District 1 – Dennis Doster

District 4 – Colton Nanney

District 5 – Larry Taylor

District 7 – Roger VanCleave

District 8 – Roger Donaldson

District 9 – James Westbrook

Nursing Home

District 1 – Bobby Dunlap

District 2 – Larry Hudson

District 3 – Greg Usery

District 4 – Gary Eddings

District 6 – Dale Overton

District 9 – Donnie Essary

Rules Committee

District 1 – Dennis Doster

District 2 – Eric Owen

District 3 – Greg Usery

District 4 – Gary Eddings

District 5 – Larry Taylor

District 6 – Dale Overton

District 7 – David Hawks

District 8 – Roger Donaldson

District 9 – James Westbrook

Financial Management

County Mayor Jake Bynum

Director of Schools Randy Frazier

Road Supervisor Charles Ross

District 1 – Dennis Doster

District 3 – James Roy Pope

District 5 – Larry Taylor

District 7 – David Hawks

Beer Board

District 2 – Eric Owen

District 4 – Gary Eddings

District 6 – Dale Overton

