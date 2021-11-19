Weakley County Commissioner Elected to State Position

A Weakley County Commissioner has been elected to a state position by his peers.

At Thursday’s Everett-Stewart Regional Airport board meeting, chairman Wayne McCreight recognized Roger Donaldson for his appointment as president-elect of the Tennessee County Commissioners Association.

Donaldson has served as Weakley County Commissioner for seven years, and as an airport board member for the last five years.

Following the meeting, Donaldson told Thunderbolt News about his duties with the Commissioners Association.

Donaldson said meetings with the association allows for members to network and exchange ideas that can be helpful in other places.

The County Commissioners Association meets four times a year.