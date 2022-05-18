Weakley County Commissioners to deal with drastic decrease in appraisal ratio

Weakley County Commissioners will soon be tasked with how deal with next year’s decreased appraisal ratio for the county and projected drop in property tax collection.

The appraisal ratio for the current fiscal year is 0.9326 and the ratio for next fiscal year is 0.7452.

At this week’s county commission meeting, Weakley County Property Assessor David Tuck told commissioners that the appraisal ratio is the difference between what houses are selling for and for what they’re appraised.

(AUDIO)

Tuck added…

(AUDIO)

According to Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Chairman Eric Owen, the projected difference in property collections is almost $190,000 less next fiscal year.