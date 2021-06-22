Weakley County committees discussing 2022 budget

Before the Weakley County Commission hears the proposed budget for next year, discussions are taking place this week within two committees.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee and Health, Education, and Economic Development Committee are both going over next year’s budget this week.

Commissioner Eric Owen, of Gleason, who serves as Chairman of the Finance, Ways, and Means, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

When asked if there would be a tax increase for Weakley County next year, Commissioner Owen said…

(AUDIO)

The HEED Committee will meet Wednesday morning at 9:00 followed by the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee at 10:00.

The full Weakley County Commission will meet next Tuesday afternoon at 5:00 at the Weakley County Courthouse.