Weakley County Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into jail for inmates

A Weakley County Corrections Officer is accused of bringing drugs into the jail to deliver to inmates.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says 23-year-old Robert Quimen was arrested Friday after investigators learned he had picked up a controlled substance and delivered it to the jail.

Captain Plunk says Quimen was arrested before any contraband reached any inmates.

Quimen is charged with Manufacture, Sell, or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Introduction of Drugs or Intoxicants into a Penal Facility.

He was booked into the Weakley County Jail but is being housed in Obion County for his safety.