Weakley County couple charged in connection with woman’s death

A Weakley County couple is facing charges in connection with a woman’s death earlier this month in Paris.

Forty-five-year-old Christopher Thompson, of Highway 190 in Paris in Weakley County, is charged with Second Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence in the murder of Mandy Noe, who lived in a camper on Thompson’s property.

According to the arrest affidavit, Thompson killed Miss Noe in the camper, then rented a tractor and attachments to dig a grave and bury her body on the same property.

Thompson’s wife, 36-year-old Jessica Thompson, is charged with Accessory After the Fact and Tampering with or Fabricating Evidence.

Christopher Thompson is also charged with Domestic Assault Intimidation and False Imprisonment in an incident with his wife.

Both are being held in the Weakley County Jail.