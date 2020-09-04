A Weakley County couple is facing drug and fraud charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Dresden Police Department, and Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 58-year-old Melissa Gail Johnson and 58-year-old Larry Keith Johnson, of Dresden, were arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of Sale of Schedule II (Hydrocodone) and four counts of TennCare Fraud.

Both are being held in the Weakley County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Niland says in March, agents with the Office of Inspector General joined a TBI investigation into the sale of large amounts of hydrocodone in Weakley County, after potential TennCare fraud was discovered.

The investigation identified the Johnsons as the individuals responsible for the sale of the drugs, from March through June 2020.

The Tennessee Office of Inspector General identifies and investigates fraud among members of the TennCare healthcare insurance program.

Former Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe now serves with the Office of Inspector General.