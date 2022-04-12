Weakley County Courthouse open after-hours Wednesday for tornado shelter

The Weakley County Courthouse will be open after-hours Wednesday to serve as a tornado shelter for the community.

County Mayor Jake Bynum says the decision was made due to the severity of the weather being predicted for the region.

Mayor Bynum says citizens should enter the courthouse after-hours through the south-side entrance (the entrance with the statue of Ned Ray McWherter in front of it) and will be allowed to shelter in the courthouse basement for the duration of the storm.

If you have any questions, contact the Weakley County Mayor’s Office at 731-364-5414.