The Weakley County Courthouse is open to the public today.

County Communications Director Erica Moore says public access to the courthouse will be allowed Monday through Friday from 8:00 until 4:00.

Miss Moore says required Weakley County Courthouse safety measures include: calling the courthouse at 364-5414 before you make a trip; only using the entrance on the south side of the courthouse; a required visitor temperature check and wearing a face mask or covering.

Miss Moore says drop boxes for documents will still be available on the left side of the walkway.

Entry to the courthouse is only permitted for an individual with departmental business.

The following required safety measures apply to the Weakley County Courthouse:

· CALL AHEAD REQUEST: The best protection against Coronavirus is limiting personal contact. A large portion of business can be transacted over the phone from the safety of your home. Citizens are urged to call (731) 364-5414 prior to making a trip to the courthouse to find out how staff can help.

· SINGLE ACCESS POINT: Visitors may enter courthouse only at the south side door (the Governor Ned Ray McWherter Memorial Statue side). Distancing measures will be in place outside of courthouse with markers and ropes on the walkway to designate where visitors should safely stand.

· DOCUMENT AND PAYMENT DROPBOX AREA LOCATED ON LEFT SIDE OF WALKWAY: On the left side of the walkway ropes, the payment and document drop box area will still be available to citizens who wish to transact business using that method. To ensure fastest processing, call (731) 364-5414 to notify the office staff that you have left an item in the drop box for them.

· VISITOR TEMPERATURES REQUIRED: For the safety of all, Deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department will be taking the temperature of every visitor using a no-touch, infrared thermometer, asking visitors some health questions, and logging visitor information. No individual will be allowed to enter the building with a temperature exceeding 100.4° F. Restroom access is available only for individuals who have been processed through the temperature check at the entrance.

· FACE COVERING/MASK REQUIRED: All visitors entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face covering or mask. Visitors without a face covering or mask will be supplied with a one-time use, disposable mask. All staff inside the courthouse will also be wearing face coverings for the protection of all courthouse visitors.

· ENTRY IS ONLY PERMITTED FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WITH DEPARTMENTAL BUSINESS: Access is permitted to the courthouse if a visitor has direct business in a department. Additional family members will not be permitted to enter.

· COURT ROOM PROCEDURES AND ADVANCED SANITATION: Increased disinfecting measures will take place throughout the courthouse with special attention to high-traffic areas. By order of the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts, a limited number of individuals in groups will be allowed inside the court room at a time, and distancing measures will be in place by way of markings on each seat where an attendee will sit. All court rooms will be fully disinfected before court begins and between groups of hearings or cases. Court officials will be utilizing a text messaging system to notify individuals that their case is next and they are ready to go through the courthouse entrance temperature check.

· ADDITIONAL SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE: Inside the courthouse, additional safety measures will be in place with indicative signage. Sanitation stations will be located beside the elevator on every floor. The elevator capacity will be limited to one individual per trip. Take note of the markers outside of various offices for recommended safe distancing. The number of individuals permitted to enter at a time in each department will be limited; the capacity number will be posted outside of each office. Visitors are respectfully asked to remain in the hall outside of the office until permitted to enter by departmental staff.

· ALTERNATIVE TRANSACTIONS ENCOURAGED: For the best protection of our visitors and citizens, alternative methods of transacting business is encouraged. Most office staff can assist citizens with transacting business by utilizing the drop boxes outside of the south side entrance, over the phone, by email, and using online options.