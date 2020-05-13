While the Weakley County Courthouse officials and staff have been serving citizens from a distance since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic began, on Monday, May 18th, the Weakley County Courthouse will allow public access from 8:00 AM until 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. The announcement comes after weeks of gathering provisions and supplies to safely provide access to the public.

Weakley County Communications Director Erica Moore says in order to secure the highest level of safety for all visitors and staff, firm safety measures are in place.

Visitors and citizens will have responsibilities to participate in required measures to ensure the safety of all. Weakley County Government buildings will have customized public access schedules and guidelines that are specific to those offices and departments. However, at this time, the Weakley County Office on Aging-Dresden Senior Citizens Center and Sharon Senior Citizens Center will remain closed to the public.

The following required safety measures apply to the Weakley County Courthouse:

· CALL AHEAD REQUEST: The best protection against COVID-19 is limiting personal contact. A large portion of business can be transacted over the phone from the safety of your home. Citizens are urged to call (731) 364-5414 prior to making a trip to the courthouse to find out how staff can help.

· SINGLE ACCESS POINT: Visitors may enter courthouse only at the south side door (the Governor Ned Ray McWherter Memorial Statue side). Distancing measures will be in place outside of courthouse with markers and ropes on the walkway to designate where visitors should safely stand.

· DOCUMENT AND PAYMENT DROPBOX AREA LOCATED ON LEFT SIDE OF WALKWAY: On the left side of the walkway ropes, the payment and document drop box area will still be available to citizens who wish to transact business using that method. To ensure fastest processing, call (731) 364-5414 to notify the office staff that you have left an item in the drop box for them.

· VISITOR TEMPERATURES REQUIRED: For the safety of all, Deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department will be taking the temperature of every visitor using a no-touch, infrared thermometer, asking visitors some health questions, and logging visitor information. No individual will be allowed to enter the building with a temperature exceeding 100.4° F. Restroom access is available only for individuals who have been processed through the temperature check at the entrance.

· FACE COVERING/MASK REQUIRED: All visitors entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face covering or mask. Visitors without a face covering or mask will be supplied with a one-time use, disposable mask. All staff inside the courthouse will also be wearing face coverings for the protection of all courthouse visitors.

· ENTRY IS ONLY PERMITTED FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WITH DEPARTMENTAL BUSINESS: Access is permitted to the courthouse if a visitor has direct business in a department. Additional family members will not be permitted to enter.

· COURT ROOM PROCEDURES AND ADVANCED SANITATION: Increased disinfecting measures will take place throughout the courthouse with special attention to high-traffic areas. By order of the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts, a limited number of individuals in groups will be allowed inside the court room at a time, and distancing measures will be in place by way of markings on each seat where an attendee will sit. All court rooms will be fully disinfected before court begins and between groups of hearings or cases. Court officials will be utilizing a text messaging system to notify individuals that their case is next and they are ready to go through the courthouse entrance temperature check.

· ADDITIONAL SAFETY MEASURES IN PLACE: Inside the courthouse, additional safety measures will be in place with indicative signage. Sanitation stations will be located beside the elevator on every floor. The elevator capacity will be limited to one individual per trip. Take note of the markers outside of various offices for recommended safe distancing. The number of individuals permitted to enter at a time in each department will be limited; the capacity number will be posted outside of each office. Visitors are respectfully asked to remain in the hall outside of the office until permitted to enter by departmental staff.

· ALTERNATIVE TRANSACTIONS ENCOURAGED: For the best protection of our visitors and citizens, alternative methods of transacting business is encouraged. Most office staff can assist citizens with transacting business by utilizing the drop boxes outside of the south side entrance, over the phone, by email, and using online options.

Weakley County Government looks forward to safely welcoming citizens back into the courthouse while utilizing every safety measure possible for protection from exposure to Coronavirus. Officials respectfully request that citizens have patience during this transitional period and understand that all safety measures are in place for public health and safety in order to prevent virus transmission. For questions, call the Weakley County Mayor’s Office at (731) 364-5413.