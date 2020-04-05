Weakley County’s COVID-19 cases increased from one Saturday to five Sunday, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to the state’s website, Weakley County has tested 95 individuals with 90 testing negative for the virus.

Statewide, the numbers have increased to 3,633 with 44 deaths and 328 have been hospitalized.

The state reports 295 have recovered from the coronavirus.

Locally, Gibson County has 11 cases, Dyer County has nine, Carroll County reports seven cases, Weakley County has five, Benton and Henry Counties have four each, and Obion County has two cases.

Crockett and Lake Counties currently do not have any positive cases.