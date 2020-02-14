Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says early voting Friday remained steady with 114 voters voting early for the March 3rd primaries.

Britt says of Friday’s 114 early votes, 71 were at the Dresden office, 41 at the Martin satellite voting location, and two were my mail.

Thus far, 410 have voted early for the March 3rd Presidential Preference and County Primaries.

Early voting hours Saturday are from 8:30 until noon at both the Election Commission Office in Dresden and Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin.

Early voting runs through February 25th.