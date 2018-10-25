About 50 less people voted early in Weakley County Thursday than the previous day.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 299 people cast early votes Thursday bringing the total, thus far, in Weakley County to 3,325.

In Carroll County, 2,731 have voted early, with over 4,000 voting early in Gibson County, and nearly 4,000 casting early votes in Henry County.

Early voting continues through November 1st with voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission from 8:30 to 4:00 Monday through Friday and Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

