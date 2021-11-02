Weakley County educators share benefits of “Ag in the Classroom” with Farm Bureau Women

The District 1 Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership fall meeting heard from two Weakley County educators last weekend as board members from Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Fayette, and Henry County joined hosts from Weakley County at the Farm Bureau Insurance offices in Dresden.

Weakley Farm Bureau Women chairman Linda Fowler invited Sharon 2nd grade teacher Danielle Johnson and Weakley County Schools Career and Technical Education Director Lindsey Parham to share with leadership from across West Tennessee regarding the benefits of “Ag in the Classroom.”

Johnson’s presentation covered such activities as the school garden, an in-class hydroponics garden, and hatching both chicks and praying mantis. She thanked the women for their investment in both her Sharon classroom and her professional development as they had helped her attend a national “Ag in the Classroom” conference.

“I can say with confidence that using what I have learned about ag in the classroom was one of the reasons for my advancement to finalist for Tennessee Teacher of the Year,” she told the audience of thirty.

Parham provided an overview of various career and technical education options in the county and focused on school greenhouses and the Weakley County Livestock Production Farm.

After a lunch of soups, sandwiches and homemade desserts, Weakley County’s Terri Brundige further explained the Women of Farm Bureau’s contributions to Nourishing Connections, hanging gardens in preschools, and the process of providing chick hatching equipment and curriculum for county second graders.

District 1 chairman Crystal Norwood, of Henry County, praised the presentations as examples of how agriculture can be integrated into several fields of study.

“I definitely think the ideas shared could be used as a model for countywide projects across the state,” she said.

(by Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)