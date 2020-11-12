The Weakley County Election Commission will certify last week’s election results Monday night.

Election results are pending and unofficial until certified by the commission.

The Commission consists of Chairman John Robert Freeman, Britan Coleman, Amy Lewellen, Linda Ramsey, and Wendell Verdell.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt and the county’s Republican and Democratic Party chairs will also be present for the certification.

Last week’s election saw a record-setting turnout in Weakley County of nearly 14,000 voters.

Monday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Election Commission is at 6:00 at the election commission office in Dresden.