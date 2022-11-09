Weakley County election results

The cities of Dresden and Sharon elected a new mayor and aldermen while Greenfield voters elected two new members to the Board of Aldermen in Tuesday’s election.

In Dresden, Mark Maddox will be the new mayor while new aldermen Curtis Doran and Dale Hutcherson will join longtime alderman Gwin Anderson on the city board.

Former city recorder Donna Stricklin will be the new Sharon mayor while Joe D. Jones and Monroe Ary were elected as aldermen.

For Greenfield alderman at-large, voters elected newcomers Jaye Massey and Jeff Hansen along with incumbents Mark Galey and Leanna Stephenson.

Meanwhile, Randy Brundige won his re-election campaign over challenger Sammy Liles.