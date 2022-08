Terry McDade is the first new Weakley County Sheriff in 40 years and Thunderbolt Radio’s Paul Tinkle introduced him during election coverage Thursday night…

(AUDIO)

McDade received 3,340 votes with Scott Watkins receiving 866 and David Andrews 635.

McDade has been with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years and had a few words to say about Sheriff Wilson.

(AUDIO)

McDade will be sworn in on September 1st.