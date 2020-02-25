The Weakley County Emergency Management Agency along with law enforcement and other emergency agencies will be conducting an emergency drill in Martin Wednesday morning.

EMA Director Ray Wiggington says the drill will take place at 10:00 in the hospital area on Mt. Peliah Road with the Martin Police Department, Martin Fire Department, and other agencies to go through their emergency procedure plan.

Wiggington reminds residents in that area and passers-by that this is only a drill.

The drill will last around one hour.