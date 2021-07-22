Weakley County Fair returning next year

After 80 years, the Weakley County Fair is coming back.

Plans are underway for the County Fair to return to Weakley County next August.

Dresden Alderwoman Sandra Klutts tells Thunderbolt Radio News how she and Dresden Business Association President Sandra Taylor worked to begin the new Weakley County Fair Association.

(AUDIO)

The association is having a fundraiser and a little sneak peek of the fair on Saturday, August 7th at the Dresden Industrial Park on Swanson Drive.

A “Farmer for the Day” event will be held that day from 8:00 until 1:00, with helicopter rides beginning at noon, and a rodeo that night at 7:30, plus there’ll be a lot of food.

(AUDIO)

You get more information on the August 7th event and the rebirth of the county fair on the Weakley County Fair Facebook page.