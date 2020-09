Weakley County farmers have been taking advantage of the recent weather to harvest both corn and soybeans.

County Agriculture Extension Director Jeff Lannom gave Thunderbolt News an update on the status of corn shelling. (AUDIO)

Lannom also reported strong bushel-per-acre yields from an unprecidented early soybean crop. (AUDIO)

Weakley County farmers average 60-to-65,000 acres of planted corn each year, along with 85-to-90,000 acres of soybeans and 20-to-25,000 acres of winter wheat.