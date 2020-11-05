The Weakley County Fiber Research Committee meets Monday night at Dresden Middle School.

Weakley County Community and Economic Development Director Shelby Spurgeon and Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier will address the county’s needs for fiber broadband internet.

In a special-called meeting last month, the Weakley County Commission voted against a resolution to bring fiber to the county.

Following the meeting, several commissioners who voted against the resolution said they weren’t against fiber internet, but needed more information about it.

Monday night’s meeting will be at 6:00 in the Dresden Middle School gymnasium and open to the public. Masks or face coverings will be required to enter.

Fiber Research Committee members are Commissioners David Bell, Roger Donaldson, Gary Eddings, and Dennis Doster, and Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum.