The Weakley County Fiber Research Committee will hear from community leaders and citizens tonight on the need for fiber internet in the county.

In a special-called meeting last month, the Weakley County Commission voted against a resolution to bring fiber to the county.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Mayor Bynum outlines tonight’s meeting…

Tonight’s meeting is at 6:00 in the Dresden Middle School gymnasium and open to the public. Masks or face coverings will be required to enter.