The Weakley County Financial Management Committee is planning ahead if county employees have to miss work due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a special called meeting of the committee Monday afternoon, members addressed the concern of the courthouse and local government about how to continue doing business and providing services, while also recognizing the challenges ahead, particularly if a county employee has to miss a considerable amount of time due to the coronavirus.

During Monday night’s County Commission meeting, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum presented the Financial Management Committee’s plan.

(AUDIO)

As of Monday afternoon, there were 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, with no cases in West Tennessee outside of the two cases in Shelby County.