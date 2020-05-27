The Weakley County School System has released details for graduation ceremonies for Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Westview High Schools.

School officials announced earlier that graduation would take place the weekend of June 12th.

Weakley County Schools Communications Director Karen Campbell says Gleason and Greenfield will be recognizing their seniors on Friday, June 12th at 7:00 in their respective high school gymnasiums.

Currently, both Dresden High School and Westview High School are hoping to host one ceremony, but will move to two if they cannot resolve the issues faced by the commitment to follow social distancing guidelines.

At the moment, Dresden’s graduation is scheduled to be in the gym at 7:00, while Westview hopes to utilize UT Martin’s Hardy Graham Stadium at 8:00. In case of inclement weather, Westview will be prepared to move to the gymnasium.

Graduates participating in the ceremony at each school include: Dresden with 79; Gleason with 26 graduates; Greenfield with 34; and Westview with 128 set to receive their diplomas.

In a Tuesday morning Zoom meeting with principals, Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier reminded each school of the need to keep the gathering as small, and therefore, as safe as possible.

“Guests will be limited,” he acknowledged. “Everyone is not going to get in. And, as a result, everyone is not going to be happy. But we have to see this as an experience focused on the seniors rather than the community at large.”

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, families will be asked to sit together as a group. Tickets per senior will be limited. Masks will be worn by staff members, and schools are suggesting guests to wear them as well. Anyone who has been sick or has an underlying health issue will be encouraged to stay at home.

To limit direct contact, guests’ seating will be appropriately spaced. Entrances and restrooms will be monitored.

Senior sponsors and counselors will be a part of the activities. However, other teachers will not be required to attend.

“We will also not be able to allow for receptions or receiving lines. After the ceremony, everyone must leave the campus,” Frazier advised.

“This is not a normal year for us,” he concluded, “To have this ceremony in a live setting we are going to have to do so with conditions.”