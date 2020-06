Graduation is tonight for 267 Weakley County high school seniors.

Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, and Westview graduates will finally receive their diplomas tonight after graduation was pushed back from last month due to COVID-19.

Graduates participating in tonight’s ceremonies include: 79 at Dresden; 26 at Gleason; 34 at Greenfield; and 128.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says…

(AUDIO)

Graduation is at 7:00 at Dresden, Gleason, and Greenfield, and 8:00 for Westview.